HUNTINGTON - Twelve Cabell County schools will receive new laptops as part of the district's updated classroom presentation plan as the Cabell County Board of Education approved the measure Tuesday night during the board's regular meeting in Huntington.
The $121,711 purchase is the last phase of the district's plan to refresh classroom presentation technology. The contract was awarded to PCM-G, an IT company based in Herndon, Virginia.
Schools that will receive laptops under the new contract are the Cabell County Career Technology Center, Central City Elementary, Culloden Elementary, Davis Creek Elementary, Martha Elementary, Meadows Elementary, Ona Elementary, Salt Rock Elementary, Southside Elementary, Village of Barboursville Elementary, Barboursville Middle and Milton Middle.
The purchase is paid for through Step 7b funds, which is state money typically allocated for technology.
In personnel matters, the board ratified the unpaid suspension of Michael Paul Jones, a professional employee, effective Aug. 7 "until a resolution is reached." Cabell County Schools does not comment on employee discipline matters.
Six school field trips were also approved at Tuesday's meeting. Three of the six trips will be for Cabell Midland's Future Farmers of America program for the month of September.
FFA members will travel to Morgantown Sept. 10-11 for career development events, to West Springfield, Massachusetts, Sept. 12-15 to compete in the National Big E Safe Tractor/Equipment Driving Competition and to Ripley Sept. 26-27 for the state FFA Fall Conference.
Cabell Midland's cross country team will travel to Lexington, Kentucky, Sept. 13-14 to compete in a regional meet.
Huntington High's girls soccer team will travel to Jefferson and Washington high schools in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle Sept. 20-21 for two matches.
Huntington High's cross country team will travel to Ripley Sept. 20-21 to compete in a regional meet.
All trips are paid for through school funds.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets at 5:30 p.m. every first and third Tuesday at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington. Meetings are always open to the public.