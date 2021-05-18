HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education has approved the operating budget for the next fiscal year, which includes a pay increase for all school employees.
The proposed pay raise for professional employees is a 3.26% increase based on the starting teacher salary for a bachelor’s degree with zero years of experience. The raise equates to $1,276 for professionals on a 200-day contract, or $6.38 per day.
For service employees, the pay increase is also 3.26% based on a weighted average of the various service employee pay grades with zero years of experience and equates to $786 per year for employees on a 200-day contract, or $3.93 per day.
Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe said in addition to introducing new programs to aid in student recovery, retaining and attracting high-quality teachers to Cabell County was a priority for the district moving forward.
“We (are) committed to providing high-quality learning experiences beyond the traditional school day, with after-school programs and robust summer learning opportunities. However, providing high-quality learning experiences is only part of the equation to our post-pandemic success,” Saxe said. “We must also be prepared to retain our high-quality employees through high-quality professional learning opportunities and improved compensation benefits.”
The pay increase, Saxe added, keeps Cabell employee salaries competitive with surrounding counties in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.
Saxe reported that the average classroom teacher salary in Cabell County, with the approved pay increase, will be $54,608.16 for professional employees and $31,572.70 for service personnel.
With the increases, Saxe said the average salaries of both professional employees and service personnel would be the fifth highest in the state of West Virginia.
“Throughout the pandemic, our service and professional employees have shown tireless dedication to our students and their families. Our staff answered the call to move learning completely online nearly overnight. They worked daily to meet our students’ academic, nutritional, and social and emotional needs while they were away,” Saxe said.
Brandon Tinney, representing the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), Cabell County chapter, thanked Saxe and the board members for their commitment to employees, and said the chapter was pleased with the decision to approve the pay increase.
The entire operating budget for Cabell County Schools fiscal year 2022 is $202,625,551. The budget now goes to the West Virginia Department of Education for final approval.
In other business, board members approved the purchase of new instructional materials for the 2021 ELA Adoption Cycle beginning in the 2021-22 school year. The approval means that approximately $3,083,312.91 will be spent over the next six years on digital and physical copies of English-Language Arts textbooks.
School officials reported that 69 of the 105 professional employees who received reduction-in-force or transfer letters last month have been given positions for the coming school year, leaving 36 left to place.
Of the 44 service personnel who received RIF or transfer letters, 19 remain on the RIF list and four are waiting on transfer assignments. Officials are hopeful they will be able to retain all professional and service employees.
Also at the meeting, Sandy Hughes, Cabell County Schools’ lead nurse, was recognized for receiving the Highmark Foundation Excellence in School Nursing Award. Claire Johnson, an eighth-grader at Huntington Middle School, was recognized for her second-place award in the West Virginia Young Writers Contest. Barboursville Middle School students Candace Huh, Marcus Blanks and Erica Egleton were honored for their award-winning entries in the 2021 County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia Essay contest.