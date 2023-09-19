HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education discussed school safety and the district’s balanced scorecard results during a special work session Monday.
The board heard from Assistant Superintendent of Safety and Ancillary Services Kim Cooper and Safety Manager Tim Stewart to get an overview of safety practices and measurements throughout the school district.
“Before a child can learn, or a staff member completes their job, they must be able to feel safe and secure from the time that they leave their home until the time that they get back home,” Cooper said.
Cooper discussed how safety is more than just making sure students and staff are safe when they get into the building and doors are locked. He explained how staff go through several trainings, such as deescalation or assessing student needs in case they need, for example, a winter coat or are missing other items.
For students who ride the bus, Cooper encouraged parents to have their students to stand at their bus stop but away from the road and wear something reflective to help remain visible even if they are getting picked up when it is still dark out.
Parts of reviewing safety include aspects individuals may not think of at first, Cooper said, such as ensuring tables are disinfected, meat is properly cooked all the way through, and are there enough staff to serve, monitor or help students as needed. Even when students are going outdoors to play, Cooper said staff make sure playground equipment is being maintained and ensure no items are on the playground that should not be.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said the examples given during the safety and security update from Cooper and Stewart were only part of what Cabell County schools do to keep students and staff safe.
“Our first priority is putting our students in our schools first, and that’s to meet the needs academically, but that’s also to ensure our families understand that our number one priority is to keep our kids safe,” Saxe said. “We are deeply committed to making sure that every single day, the practices that we employ are in place to keep students and staff safe in our buildings.”
The board also heard an update from executive directors of elementary, middle and high schools regarding the district’s Balanced Scorecard. The Balanced Scorecard helps show trends on where students are measuring in English language arts and math, as well as helps track focuses such as attendance.
Each school has individual goals for academic progress, graduation rates, overall student success and other aspects.
In Cabell County, all schools except Nichols Elementary, Huntington East Middle and both high schools met their math goals, according to Balanced Scorecard data found on the West Virginia Department of Education website.
In English language arts, Culloden Elementary, Milton Elementary, Ona Elementary, Salt Rock Elementary, Barboursville Middle, Huntington East Middle and Huntington High did not meet their Balanced Scorecard goals, but all other schools did.
According to the data, 88.13% of students in Cabell County Schools attended 90% or more of school days.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
