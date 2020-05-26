HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will consider the proposed 2021 operating budget during its final meeting of May at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Although the district continues to follow social distancing guidelines, those who want to discuss the budget or speak during the meeting may do so virtually by completing an online form at cabellschools.com.
Reasonable time will be granted to any person who wants to comment on the proposed budget, according to a news release, and a copy of the budget can also be found online.
In other voting matters, board members will take action after the third reading of the county’s Charter Public School Policy — a policy must be read three times before the board can either approve or veto the item.
The completion of the new Highlawn Elementary School will also get one step closer as the board will vote on the installation of playground equipment and new turf through a contract with Act Global America Inc., a project with an estimated cost of $152,632.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets regularly on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the district’s central Huntington office, 2850 5th Ave.
At this week’s meeting, however, Superintendent Ryan Saxe will recommend rescheduling the board’s meeting on June 2 to June 11. He will also recommend the meeting on June 16 be moved to June 22 due to timelines for personnel actions and observance of Election Day.
Physical attendance in the board room will be limited due to continued COVID-19 concerns. The public can listen to the meeting by calling 304-553-7794 and entering “897-991-656#” to access the meeting.