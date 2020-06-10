HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will consider a bond order Thursday evening that would contribute to improvements and projects in the district over the course of the next 10 years.
The bond order would recommend a special election be held Aug. 22, which would authorize the issuance of the school bonds and impose a property tax levy on property located in Cabell County to repay the bonds.
The details of what the bond dollars would fund in the district were guided by community feedback beginning in 2019 and are drafted in the county’s Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan.
The existing bond levy, which was approved by voters in 2006, will expire early next year. The current bond dollars were used to build Huntington, Barboursville and Milton middle schools.
Further information regarding plans for the election and bond usage will also be announced prior to the board meeting.
In other matters, the board will also vote on a change order to continue the renovations to the Huntington High School track and turf, as well as approval of new textbook options.
Using CARES Act and Title I funds, the board will also consider a nearly $3.6 million contract with Apple Inc. Education.
The contract will help supply new equipment and services to schools in the district.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets regularly on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the district’s central Huntington office, 2850 5th Ave.; however, this week’s meeting time reflects changes due to Primary Election Day on Tuesday.
Meetings are open to the public, but in-person attendance is strongly discouraged.
The public can join the meeting virtually by calling 304-553-7794 and entering conference ID number 337334013# at the prompt.