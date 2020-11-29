HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will conduct its regular board meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, in the Central Office board meeting room, 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
The BOE will discuss and vote on personnel, financial and policy issues during the meeting.
The meeting is open to the public, and anyone attending must wear a mask or face covering. Individuals may also attend the meeting via teleconference by calling 304-553-7794 and entering the access code 192-078-019, followed by the pound sign.
The agenda for the meeting can be found online at www.cabellschools.com under the “Leadership” section.