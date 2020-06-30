Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


HUNTINGTON — Two Cabell County Career Technology Center students have been selected as State Skills USA Officers, according to a news release.

Levi Ellis completed the Welding program May 2020. He has been a Cabell County Career Technology Center Skills officer as vice president. Ellis partnered with Leo’s Lions to provide needed pantry food and hygiene items for the Cabell County Career Technology Center. He will be taking HVAC next school year and will graduate from high school in 2021 with an associate degree through Mountwest Community and Technical College. He is a Cabell Midland High School student.

Kody Keffer completed Graphic Design in 2019. He also has been a Cabell County Career Technology Center Skills USA officer. Keffer earned his Statesman’s pin in October 2019 at the WV State Skills USA Leadership Conference. He also participated in community services projects at the Cabell County Career Technology Center. He is a current member of the National Technical Honor Society. He will complete Welding in 2020-21. Keffer will graduate from Huntington High School in 2021.

Both students will attend leadership conferences and will represent Cabell County Schools and the Cabell County Career Technology Center at the state level.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.