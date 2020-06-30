HUNTINGTON — Two Cabell County Career Technology Center students have been selected as State Skills USA Officers, according to a news release.
Levi Ellis completed the Welding program May 2020. He has been a Cabell County Career Technology Center Skills officer as vice president. Ellis partnered with Leo’s Lions to provide needed pantry food and hygiene items for the Cabell County Career Technology Center. He will be taking HVAC next school year and will graduate from high school in 2021 with an associate degree through Mountwest Community and Technical College. He is a Cabell Midland High School student.
Kody Keffer completed Graphic Design in 2019. He also has been a Cabell County Career Technology Center Skills USA officer. Keffer earned his Statesman’s pin in October 2019 at the WV State Skills USA Leadership Conference. He also participated in community services projects at the Cabell County Career Technology Center. He is a current member of the National Technical Honor Society. He will complete Welding in 2020-21. Keffer will graduate from Huntington High School in 2021.
Both students will attend leadership conferences and will represent Cabell County Schools and the Cabell County Career Technology Center at the state level.