HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Career Technology Center (CCCTC) celebrated 140 students who have completed a two-year program with a “Completer Ceremony” on Tuesday.
“They’ve worked hard these two years and they’ve completed all the competencies that are required of them by the Department of Ed and by industry and they’re coming out here career-ready,” said Principal Frank Barnett.
CCCTC offers 14 programs and boasts an 85% pass rate on the National Competency Exam. It also had seven state champions who compete at the SkillsUSA Championship in Atlanta in June.
“We’ve got a lot of these kids that are going to complete today and graduate soon with their graduating class that are going to be able to start a job immediately and they’re out there making a great living and a big impact on our community,” said Melissa Ash, associate principal. “We work with a lot of businesses, a lot of our industry businesses throughout the year, and they come in and talk to the kids so some of these kids, they already have a job lined up.”
Chris Howerton, a senior at Huntington High School, completed the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) technician program.
“I knew that I would be able to make a good career out of it (HVAC) and I was always interested in heating and air conditioning,” Howerton said.
He says CCCTC is the “the best school I’ve ever been to.” He also plans to attend college after graduating.
“The people are great, teachers are great, it’s just a great place to learn,” said Sven Beckman, a senior at Cabell Midland High School.
Beckman completed the automotive technology program and plans to look for a job this summer.
“It’s something I’ve always been interested in. I like using my hands to work on stuff and fixing things,” he said.
There were also many parents, friends and supporters in attendance for the ceremony.
Kenzie Morrison’s parents, Krystal Gebhart and Shanen Morrison, are proud of their daughter for completing the law and public safety certificate.
“She’s a very responsible kid — straight As,” Shanen said.
They said Kenzie would like to pursue a position with the Division of Natural Resources and the certificate will help with that. She is a junior at Cabell Midland High School.
Alison Grieco’s daughter Hattie Sadler is a senior at Huntington High School. Her CCCTC certificate is in administrative support.
“I’m extremely proud. She’s worked very hard this year. She’s done a complete 180 turnaround from where she was a couple of years ago, so I think this has been a really exciting year for her. She’s come over a lot of hurdles,” Grieco said.
