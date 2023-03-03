HUNTINGTON — Students’ skills aren’t the only thing expanding at the Cabell Career Technology Center.
In fact, the center itself — now located on Norway Avenue in Huntington — will take over the former Sears store at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville. The move is expected to allow the center to offer even more programs to more students — both school-age and adults.
The project is expected to go out for bid in April.
In December, project architect and principal with ZMM David Ferguson presented the Cabell County Board of Education with rough classroom layouts for the new center. At that time, he said crews are still working with instructors to determine space and what will be needed for the future classrooms.
The move means the career technology center will more than double in size, going from 111,000 square feet to 230,000 square.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said the new space gives the opportunity to expand on the programs offered to Cabell County students.
“We’re also are wanting to make sure we’re outfitting the building for expansion,” Saxe said. “So at some point, we would like to be able to see things like plumbing offered, diesel mechanics offered, and so being able to outfit the facility for that future expansion is also extremely important.”
Saxe said he expects the new space to provide new business opportunities for students.
“I think there’s going to be unique opportunities to partner with businesses and community organizations in this space, so we’re just really excited about what the future holds for career technical education here in Cabell County and preparing a future workforce,” he said.
Currently, the center offers 13 pathways in the career and technical fields for high school students, who can make the choice of full-day attendance getting their academic classes on site, or half-day with the academic portion of their day at their home school. In addition, the center houses six evening adult programs, a daytime Practical Nursing program, adult English as a second language and the adult education program. Financial aid is available for adult programs.
