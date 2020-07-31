HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Career Technology Center Principal Frank Barnett answered questions from concerned families and students Wednesday afternoon via Facebook Live about the reopening of schools Sept. 8.
While the district has presented three options for all students as the return to the classroom approaches, Barnett said those who attend the Career Center may be best served through in-person instruction.
“We’d like to have everybody here every day. But again, that’s all contingent on what happens on down the road,” he said. “Ideally, if you could get here every day to get to that shop, that’s the best way to do it, but that being said, if you feel uncomfortable with that and you choose to go blended, you can still do that here.”
Barnett said at this point virtual learning for Career Center students will not be taught by Cabell County teachers, but choosing the blended learning model would allow students to gain hours in their shop two days each week while participating in remote learning the remaining three days.
“The second option is blended. They would be here two days a week by the first half of the alphabet or based on the second half of the alphabet,” Barnett said. “There’s no problem if they choose a blended option to come to their shop every day.”
Because class sizes will remain small, Barnett said social distancing protocol may be more realistic to follow than in other facilities.
“We will be practicing social distancing. We will be in masks, but the beauty of our school is while we are growing and the enrollment has grown exponentially, we are small and intimate enough to where we are not having 30 in a classroom,” he said. “In electricity, there may be 11 students in the evening, 11 students in the afternoon. That’s pretty easy for us to social distance, and we’re staying apart and wearing our masks when we can’t social distance, and it helps out a great deal that way.”
Adult programs will remain up and running as usual, Barnett said.
One problem students may encounter, however, is transportation either to or from the Career Center for those who attend half days.
“If a student is a half-day student, if they’re an a.m. student, if they can get to their high school, they can catch the bus here like they always do,” he said. “However, if they are here and get finished midday, there’s no bus that’s going to take them home. They would have to have transportation for that — p.m. students, it’s getting here; a.m. students, it’s getting home midday.”
Barnett said plans could change depending on guidance from the state, in which case families will be updated.
Families can register for a preferred option by Friday, July 31, and those with questions can contact the school at 304-528-5106.