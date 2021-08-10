The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Twenty-five high school students received their diplomas Tuesday evening in a commencement ceremony held for summer graduates in Cabell County.

The ceremony was specifically for students who didn’t meet the graduation requirements for the commencement ceremony in the spring but worked through the district’s summer school graduation program to recover the credits needed to become eligible.

“We are tremendously proud of these graduates who have overcome the challenges and obstacles to ensure the success of their future by graduating,” Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe said.

While the summer graduation program is typically offered at just one site during the summer months, Saxe said the district was able to offer multiple locations like community centers and elementary schools in order to make the program more accessible to students interested in credit recovery.

Jessica Kern Huff, a motivational speaker and wife of current Marshall head football coach Charles Huff, served as the keynote speaker for the ceremony.

“Jessica has a very unique background where she is world-traveled, has worked with at-risk youth and has overcome many obstacles herself. She’s very relatable to our students. Her passion and drive to inspire others is something that is truly magical,” Saxe said.

Of the 25 graduates, four were students from Cabell Midland High School and 21 were from Huntington High School.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

