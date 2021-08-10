Dejuana Walls is congratulated by Huntington High School Principal Dan Gleason during the third annual Summer Graduation Commencement Ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in the Janice Chandler Auditorium of the Cabell County Board of Education in Huntington.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe speaks during the third annual Summer Graduation Commencement Ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in the Janice Chandler Auditorium of the Cabell County Board of Education in Huntington.
Executive Director of Secondary Schools Joedy Cunningham speaks during the third annual Summer Graduation Commencement Ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in the Janice Chandler Auditorium of the Cabell County Board of Education in Huntington.
Dejuana Walls is congratulated by Huntington High School Principal Dan Gleason during the third annual Summer Graduation Commencement Ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in the Janice Chandler Auditorium of the Cabell County Board of Education in Huntington.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe speaks during the third annual Summer Graduation Commencement Ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in the Janice Chandler Auditorium of the Cabell County Board of Education in Huntington.
Executive Director of Secondary Schools Joedy Cunningham speaks during the third annual Summer Graduation Commencement Ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in the Janice Chandler Auditorium of the Cabell County Board of Education in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Twenty-five high school students received their diplomas Tuesday evening in a commencement ceremony held for summer graduates in Cabell County.
The ceremony was specifically for students who didn’t meet the graduation requirements for the commencement ceremony in the spring but worked through the district’s summer school graduation program to recover the credits needed to become eligible.
“We are tremendously proud of these graduates who have overcome the challenges and obstacles to ensure the success of their future by graduating,” Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe said.
While the summer graduation program is typically offered at just one site during the summer months, Saxe said the district was able to offer multiple locations like community centers and elementary schools in order to make the program more accessible to students interested in credit recovery.
Jessica Kern Huff, a motivational speaker and wife of current Marshall head football coach Charles Huff, served as the keynote speaker for the ceremony.
“Jessica has a very unique background where she is world-traveled, has worked with at-risk youth and has overcome many obstacles herself. She’s very relatable to our students. Her passion and drive to inspire others is something that is truly magical,” Saxe said.
Of the 25 graduates, four were students from Cabell Midland High School and 21 were from Huntington High School.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.