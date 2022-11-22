HUNTINGTON — The results of the local 2022 general election have been certified with no results changing.
Cabell County commissioners voted Tuesday to certify the recent election results. They met last week to canvass. The final results did not change the outcome of any races.
In West Virginia, election results can be certified 48 hours after all counties have ended their canvass.
The commission met Tuesday instead of Thursday because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
In other business during the meeting, commissioners approved $65,000 in senior levy funding to local organizations.
According to letters and applications from the groups:
The Cabell County Community Services Organization requested $120,400 and the commission approved $25,000.
The Housing Development Corp. requested $30,000 and the commission approved $15,000.
The YMCA requested $50,000 and the commission approved $25,000.
The commission also approved a modification of authority to represent the county in opioid-related litigation. State Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, who has represented the county in such matters, said the resolution would allow legal counsel to move forward with an appeal in the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals and potentially the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.
Earlier this year, the City of Huntington and Cabell County announced plans to appeal a decision rendered in their lawsuit against drug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. Woelfel said a brief is due next week.
“Once again, I am cautiously optimistic that we're going to prevail and that this long journey will have a happy ending,” he told commissioners.
The commission approved advertising a request for proposals for the county’s banking services. Now, the county uses WesBanco. A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held Monday, Nov. 28, at 1 p.m.
The commission also approved naming outgoing Commissioner Caleb Gibson to replace Andrew Fischer on the Tri-State Airport Authority. Gibson abstained from voting on the appointment Tuesday but said he was glad to continue working with Commissioner Kelli Sobonya, who is also on the airport authority board.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
