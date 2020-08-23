Cabell chosen for debut of new assessor software
HUNTINGTON — Cabell County has been chosen as one of five counties in West Virginia to test and train the new statewide assessor software.
The state tax commissioner chose five counties, based upon criteria such as “having staff who are considered at expert level of knowledge, enthusiastic, outcome driven and IT departments with current technology already in place.”
“It was an honor for our staff to be chosen, and this will be a 15-year jump in technology when the project is complete,” said assessor Irv Johnson in a news release.