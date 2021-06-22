HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Circuit Clerk Jeffrey E. Hood resigned and retired on June 20, West Virginia Day.
According to a news release, Chief Judge Gregory Howard Jr. received notice of and accepted Hood's resignation and retirement on Monday, June 21.
"It has been my great honor to serve the people of Cabell County as Circuit Clerk since 2012," Hood wrote in an email to The Herald-Dispatch. "I have worked hard to fulfill the expectations that voters had when they entrusted me to take on the role. I have enjoyed my time alongside the committed, capable coworkers in the Clerk's office and know that I leave the office in outstanding hands."
Hood served as circuit clerk since Dec. 1, 2012, after being appointed to the position. He was then elected to the role in 2014 and again in January 2016.
State law outlines that the vacancy will be filled by a majority vote of the four circuit judges. The appointee must be a member of the same party as the retiring clerk. Hood is a Democrat. Those interested in seeking the appointment should submit a letter of interest and a current resume to Howard by July 6. The selected person will serve until Dec. 31, 2022. An election will be held in November 2022 to select the next clerk, who will serve a six-year term starting Jan. 1, 2023.
Howard temporarily appointed Janet Lynn McCoy, the current chief deputy clerk, to service as acting circuit clerk until a successor is named.
In the release, Howard expressed, on behalf of himself and the other circuit and family court judges, his appreciation "for the outstanding and professional performance" of Hood in his duties and wished the outgoing clerk well in retirement.