HUNTINGTON — Through a few ongoing efforts to digitize Cabell County Circuit Court records, those documents could become more accessible to the public.
During its Thursday meeting, the Cabell County Commission approved a resolution for the Cabell County Circuit Clerk’s Office to file an application for a West Virginia Records Management and Preservation Board Grant in the amount of $15,219.
The funds would help with plans to digitize older court records that are currently only in paper format. Applying for the grant is part of the office’s overall efforts to modernize files.
Circuit Clerk Mike Woelfel said another part of digitizing records, e-filing, could come to the office in 2024 or 2026. The e-filing program allows copies of court documents to be filed and received electronically. Approval is needed from the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.
“We’re hoping to make it much easier for people to access their files because really they are the public’s files, other than the things we seal,” Woelfel said after Thursday’s commission meeting.
According to the guidelines of the grant, eligible projects include personnel costs, records storage or shelving, reformatting, equipment and conservation. Applications are due Nov. 1. Woelfel said if the grant is approved, the county could use the funds during the 2023-24 fiscal year.
With the grant funds, Circuit Clerk’s Office employees, who are secured employees, will scan old records to preserve them digitally. The funds would pay for extra staff hours to work on the project. A copy of the application said domestic, civil and criminal files will remain in the Circuit Clerk’s Office.
Now, the files are stored in a secure, climate-controlled environment in the office. The scanners the office uses are 11 years old and need to be updated.
“This project allows for the Circuit Clerk to electronically preserve older, paper records and ultimately service the public better by making these records available to the public upon request,” the application said. “The total number of files needing to be digitized: 51,783.”
Dates of files range from as early as 1990 to 2011. But a “file” can contain multiple volumes. Amanda Layman, the chief deputy in the Circuit Clerk’s Office, noted a row of documents that was for just one case. Emily Bond, deputy clerk, said some older records are also kept in a warehouse.
The ones to be digitized first with the grant are asked for most, such as divorce, criminal and civil records, Bond said.
Not only could digitizing the records help the public access them, but it also could free up storage space in the Circuit Clerk’s Office. Depending on a record’s retention schedule, some can be disposed of after a certain time frame and if they are electronic. Others must be stored forever.
The goal of the project is to “bring electronic filing and unified case management to all of the circuit and family courts in the State.” The project began in Marion County in 2013.
“Increased use of technology in courthouses and courtrooms will make the judicial system more efficient and make the work of the courts more transparent,” the website said.
In West Virginia, 43 counties have e-filing, the website said. That includes the nearby counties of Wayne, Lincoln, Putnam and Mason. Woelfel said larger counties like Cabell can take longer to get approval because of the volume of documents they have.
Later this month, Woelfel’s staff will shadow Raleigh County and its system. It has the same number of judges and a similar case load to Cabell County’s, Woelfel said.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
