Republican ballot commissioner Roger Brumfield operates one of the voting terminals as the Cabell County Clerk’s Office conducts a public test of tabulation equipment to be used in early voting and on Election Day on Thursday inside the Election Warehouse in Huntington.
Samantha McCollins, supervisor for voter registration, feeds ballots into a machine as the Cabell County Clerk’s Office conducts a public test of tabulation equipment to be used in early voting and on Election Day on Thursday inside the Election Warehouse in Huntington.
Samantha McCollins, supervisor for voter registration, feeds ballots into a machine as the Cabell County Clerk’s Office conducts a public test of tabulation equipment to be used in early voting and on Election Day on Thursday inside the Election Warehouse in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — A public test of voting equipment was held in Cabell County on Thursday morning ahead of the general election.
Employees of the Cabell County Clerk’s Office conducted the test of voting and tabulation equipment to be used during the early voting period and on Election Day. The test was at the Election Warehouse, 830 8th Ave. in Huntington.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting begins next week, taking place from Wednesday, Oct. 26, to Saturday, Nov. 5, and is open to all registered voters in the county. The hours for early voting are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
Cabell County’s early voting locations are the Cabell County Clerk’s Office, 750th 5th Ave., Suite 108, Huntington; Milton City Hall, 1139 Smith St., Milton; and the Marshall University Student Center, 1680 5th Ave., Room 2W22.
