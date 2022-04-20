Voter registration supervisor Samantha McCollins, left, demonstrates how to use express voting equipment for County Commissioners Kelli Sobonya, center, Jim Morgan, right, and Caleb Gibson on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Clerk’s Office held a public test of its equipment Wednesday.
Express voting equipment and Election Day tabulation equipment for early and primary voting were tested at a warehouse on 8th Avenue in Huntington. The clerk’s office found no issues with the voting equipment.
Early voting begins Wednesday, April 27, and ends Saturday, May 7, in West Virginia. The primary election is Tuesday, May 10.
