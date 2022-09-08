The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20220421 voting 02.jpg
The Cabell County Clerk’s Office holds a public test of express voting equipment and Election Day tabulation equipment on April 20, 2022, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Ahead of the general election, Cabell County Clerk’s Office workers will host a voting information event.

The office’s “Hands On” event is Tuesday, Sept. 20, starting at 11 a.m. on the front lawn of the Cabell County Courthouse. Workers will lead a voter registration drive and voter education effort.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

