HUNTINGTON — Ahead of the general election, Cabell County Clerk’s Office workers will host a voting information event.
The office’s “Hands On” event is Tuesday, Sept. 20, starting at 11 a.m. on the front lawn of the Cabell County Courthouse. Workers will lead a voter registration drive and voter education effort.
Cabell County Clerk Phyllis Smith discussed the event during Thursday’s Cabell County Commission meeting. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and National Register to Vote Day is Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Some of the services clerk’s office employees will provide include finding a voter’s polling place location, answering questions about absentee voting, changing a voter’s name or party affiliation and updating an address for the Cabell County 911 Center.
Attendees can also sign up to become election officials. A list of offices and candidates on the ballot and the proposed constitutional amendments will be available during the event.
The clerk’s office is planning similar voting information events at Cabell Midland High School and Mountwest Community and Technical College. After the Sept. 20 event, the clerk’s office will go to Marshall University.
In related election business, the Cabell County Commission approved appointments from executive committees for emergency ballot commissioners. Cabell County Democrats nominated Susan Hubbard and Kay Stewart. Republicans nominated Harry Dwight “Butch” Day.
The commission also approved general election poll workers. To sign up as a poll worker, contact the Cabell County Clerk’s Office at 304-526-8625.
In other business, commissioners approved an advertisement for bids for site work at the new Cabell County Sheriff’s Ona field office. Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the work will include paving concrete and blacktop around the building.
Following a setback, the project is about 60 days behind, but Zerkle anticipated upcoming work would be finished quickly. In July, construction at the site sustained heavy damage from an overnight storm.
He said the framework is almost completed inside the building. Next week, the roof will be shingled and an electrician is expected to begin work on the facility.
Zerkle also gave the commission an update on the 2022 delinquent real estate list.
“The year before we had $3,066,000 worth of delinquencies. This year, we had $1,791,000, so that saved $1,274,000 that was collected early on time,” Zerkle said.
He added that the sheriff’s office also saved about $6,800 on its legal advertising this year.
He credited employees who came up with the idea to send red card reminders before an account became delinquent.
The Cabell County Commission spent a little over 50 minutes in an executive session to discuss the Cabell County 911 Center’s addressing project.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
