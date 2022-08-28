HUNTINGTON — Some Cabell County Clerk’s Office employees took part in an election integrity and security webinar earlier this month.
County Clerk Phyllis Smith said in a news release that the “Table the Vote 2022: National Election Exercise” focused on security and preparedness in elections. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency sponsored the exercise in coordination with the National Association of State Election Directors and the National Association of Secretaries of State.
Cabell County was the only West Virginia county to participate, Smith said. She added that it was a way to have open dialogue with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office and national experts.
“The exercise was a great learning experience for my staff and a great way to stay engaged,” Smith said. “Currently with the spotlight on elections, my staff, with the training and education, is doing everything to keep the integrity and security of elections.”
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said the exercise included hypothetical scenarios about election operations. Participants had a chance to share practices on “cyber and physical incident planning, preparedness, identification, response and recovery” ahead of midterm elections in November.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.