20220421 voting 03.jpg
The Cabell County Clerk’s Office holds a public test of express voting equipment and Election Day tabulation equipment on April 20, 2022, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Some Cabell County Clerk’s Office employees took part in an election integrity and security webinar earlier this month.

County Clerk Phyllis Smith said in a news release that the “Table the Vote 2022: National Election Exercise” focused on security and preparedness in elections. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency sponsored the exercise in coordination with the National Association of State Election Directors and the National Association of Secretaries of State.

