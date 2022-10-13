HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission voted Thursday to drop “interim” from the title of the Cabell County 911 Emergency Response Center’s current leader.
Commissioners unanimously voted to appoint Nazim Abbess as the director of the center during their Thursday meeting. He had been serving as interim director since August.
“I’ve really enjoyed the interim position there. I think we’ve accomplished a great deal of things,” Abbess said after the meeting. “There’s very good people there to work with, very good staff and I’m just excited. I’m excited for it and I’m excited to move ahead and hopefully further Cabell County 911 into the future.”
In his short tenure, Abbess announced the start of a Text-to-911 system for Cabell County residents. As for his long-term goals, he said completing the mapping and addressing project is a priority and in the future, the center’s equipment and software will need to be updated.
“We’re pretty modern already but the technology changes so often,” Abbess said.
Abbess’ salary is about $58,000 a year. Commissioners commended his work and the staff’s thus far.
“It’ll be a long road but we really are grateful and thankful that you were in this position as the interim and we wholeheartedly and enthusiastically cast a vote,” said Commissioner Kelli Sobonya.
Abbess previously was a logistics officer with the Cabell County Emergency Medical Service. He had served as the former chief electronic specialist for the West Virginia State Police and as chief radio operator and terminal agency coordinator for the Huntington Detachment of state police.
He was appointed as interim director following the commission’s vote to fire former director Mike Davis, who was hired in 2005.
According to a copy of Thursday’s resolution, the commission determined Abbess “has demonstrated leadership and competency in the role of Interim Director and shall be appointed by the full Commission as the will and pleasure Director of the Cabell County Emergency Response Center, to exercise fully such powers and authority as Director of the Cabell County Emergency Response Center.”
In other appointments, the commission approved the appointment of Dayna Carter to the Cabell-Wayne Local Emergency Planning Committee, Steve Lawrence to the Culloden Public Service District and Melvin J. Miller Jr. and James “Brad” Turman to the Cabell County Planning Commission.
As for other business during the meeting, the commission approved Huntington National Bank as the successor trustee in the Grand Patrician tax increment financing district. During the last meeting, developer Jeff Hoops and his lawyer said United Bank resigned as the trustee for the project, which is in Milton.
The commission also approved extending the drawdown period in the TIF district to Dec. 1, 2024, and a requisition for payment from the project fund. Commission President Jim Morgan said the agreements are between the bondholders and the Grand Patrician and the county is not a party to any debt repayment.
According to the resolution, the requisition, $1.69 million, is “to be paid to the Developer as reimbursement to the Developer for an invoice or statement previously paid by the Developer to an entity that is not affiliated with the Issuer or the Developer.”
Commissioners approved advertising a pre-bid meeting for wrecker and towing rotation in Cabell County, which will be Thursday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m. Related to that, they also approved an information packet with 2022 standards for wrecker service.
In a different item, the commission approved the donation of a 2009 Ford Escape from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said when items reach the end of life in his department’s fleet, it’s goodwill to give to others that can use it, and the shelter is in need of vehicles.
The commission also approved an American Rescue Plan Act funding request to the A.D. Lewis Community Center of $2,500 to aid with the purchase of a 15-passenger van. The center raised $37,000 for the purchase.