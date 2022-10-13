The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220924 text911 01.jpg
Buy Now

Cabell County 911 Interim Director Nazim Abbess discusses the county’s new ability to receive text messages during an emergency situation on Friday in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission voted Thursday to drop “interim” from the title of the Cabell County 911 Emergency Response Center’s current leader.

Commissioners unanimously voted to appoint Nazim Abbess as the director of the center during their Thursday meeting. He had been serving as interim director since August.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.