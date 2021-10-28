HUNTINGTON — Cabell County employees will receive premium pay from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.
Commissioners approved a resolution Thursday that would give each full-time employee a maximum of $3,000. Part-time employees would be eligible for a maximum of $1,500.
The funds would be given based on each month the employee worked from March 1, 2020, to Oct. 31, 2021. The money will be part of one paycheck.
All three commissioners — Jim Morgan, Nancy Cartmill and Kelli Sobonya — voted in favor of the premium pay. Before making a motion on the resolution, Sobonya expressed her thanks to Cabell County employees for keeping the “wheels of government” moving during the pandemic.
“I just wanted to say that I appreciate our county employees at every level, and just being here to see firsthand how our county employees responded during a pandemic that none of us had ever experienced in the past,” she said. “And so my appreciation goes out to all of those on the front lines.”
Sobonya also discussed a need for public input on the use of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. The county was notified that it will receive $17.9 million in federal dollars. The county received its first round of funding, $8.9 million, on June 10.
“I would welcome input from the community because this is public funds, and whether we put together a task force to give recommendations to the county on how this could be spent, I would like us to spend the money on long-term, lasting projects that can be realized into the future with future generations, whether it be our children, our grandchildren,” Sobonya said. “But this is an investment of money into our community.”
The county must use the funds according to criteria from the federal government, Sobonya said. Areas that the county could use the funds for are the recovery of lost revenue, premium pay for government entities, public works projects and infrastructure and economic effects from the coronavirus. At a previous meeting, the commission approved an application that organizations can fill out to apply for American Rescue Plan Act funds.
In other business, commissioners approved the final step for an application to increase the bonding capacity for Tanyard Station. The Barboursville TIF District has requested an increase in capacity from $9 million to $15 million. The West Virginia Development Office approved the application before it was returned to the County Commission.
The commission approved a request for proposals to construct a new building for the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department’s Ona field office and garage. In a separate resolution, commissioners approved advertising the request.
“We’ve been talking about that for a while, and this is just the phase to put it out there for bids to see where it comes in at,” said Sheriff Chuck Zerkle during the meeting. “And we always have the right to refuse any and all bids. So we’ve progressed to this point. We’ve got some plans together.”
At the end of the meeting, commissioners met in executive session with officials from the Cabell-Huntington Health Department for over an hour. After the session, Morgan said the session was to share information and no action was taken. Sharing information is not a specified reason in West Virginia open meetings law allowing an executive session.