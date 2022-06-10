HUNTINGTON — Cabell County commissioners approved funding requests during their Thursday meeting.
The commission voted “yes” on requests for the hotel-motel occupancy tax for fiscal year 2022-23, which begins July 1.
Organizations that received funding were the City of Milton, the Huntington Kennel Club, the Huntington Museum of Art, the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, the Museum of Radio & Technology, Musical Arts Guild, West Virginia Marine Corps Picnic and the WVSSAC Wrestling Tournament. The total funding for the fiscal year was $56,500. Commission President Jim Morgan said these were groups that applied for the funds.
“This is what’s come in so far, so I move to approve,” Commissioner Kelli Sobonya said.
Commissioner Caleb Gibson seconded the motion. All three voted in favor.
Commissioners also approved the senior citizen levy funding requests for the next fiscal year. Cabell County voters choose whether to support the levy during elections.
Faith in Action of the River Cities, Goodwill Industries and the Milton Senior Center will receive a portion of $56,000.
Huntington City Councilman and former Cabell County commissioner Bob Bailey was reappointed to serve on the Cabell County Solid Waste Authority. His term will end June 30, 2026.
Legal Aid of WV was given a permit for a 20th anniversary celebration event on the courthouse’s 8th Street lawn from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 29.
Commissioners approved a grant contract with the Records Management and Preservation Board to receive $8,512. The funds will be used to digitally preserve military discharge books in the Cabell County Clerk’s Office.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
