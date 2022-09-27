From left, Cabell County Commissioner Caleb Gibson, Commissioner Kelli Sobonya, Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tricia Ball and Commissioner Jim Morgan hold a $10,000 check during the commission’s Sept. 22 meeting. The commission voted to use the funds from its 2022-23 hotel occupancy tax toward a downtown small-business crawl.
HUNTINGTON — An annual holiday tradition to support local businesses will look a little different this year.
Cabell County commissioners on Thursday approved a $10,000 funding request from the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce Foundation. The foundation plans to use the funds, along with $5,000 from Truist, for an expanded downtown Huntington small-business crawl.
The county money will come from the 2022-23 fiscal year hotel occupancy tax fund.
Tricia Ball, the CEO and president of the Chamber of Commerce, told commissioners that in the past, the chamber has organized the Huntington Christmas Parade of Lights and Downtown Huntington Partners organized the small-business crawl. This year, the boards agreed to switch.
“In reviewing this when I first started in February, it seems more mission-aligned for the chamber to take over the small-business crawl and for Downtown Huntington Partners to do the parade,” she said.
Ball added this year’s crawl will be expanded to all of Cabell County and will take place throughout November and December.
Truist’s funds will be used for the cost of a platform called Bandwango, which will allow participants to earn points through GPS for going to and supporting local businesses. Ball said additional support was needed for marketing, administration and prize costs.
Ball added that the chamber wants to offer a cash prize for the grand prize winner and a basket of gift cards and goods for the runner-up.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
