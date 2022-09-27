The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

From left, Cabell County Commissioner Caleb Gibson, Commissioner Kelli Sobonya, Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tricia Ball and Commissioner Jim Morgan hold a $10,000 check during the commission’s Sept. 22 meeting. The commission voted to use the funds from its 2022-23 hotel occupancy tax toward a downtown small-business crawl.

 McKenna Horsley | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — An annual holiday tradition to support local businesses will look a little different this year.

Cabell County commissioners on Thursday approved a $10,000 funding request from the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce Foundation. The foundation plans to use the funds, along with $5,000 from Truist, for an expanded downtown Huntington small-business crawl.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

