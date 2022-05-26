From left, Cabell County Commissioner Kelli Sobonya, Cabell County Paramedic of the Year Nick Scaggs, Cabell County EMT of the Year Charity Watson, Cabell County Commissioner Jim Morgan and Cabell County Commissioner Caleb Gibson pose during the commission’s Thursday, May 26, 2022, meeting. Scaggs and Watson were honored after being selected by their peers for the titles.
HUNTINGTON — Cabell County commissioners unanimously adopted levy rates and approved certified primary election results during their Thursday meeting.
The commission previously approved levy orders, but Cabell County voters approved levies for Green Acres Regional Center and Autism Services Center. The Green Acres rates, which are based on $100 of assessed property value, are 36 cents in Class I, 72 cents in Class II and $144 for Classes III and IV. The Autism Services levy is 9 cents for Class I, 18 cents for Class II and 36 cents for Classes III and IV.
The commission also certified the results of the primary election. The commission serves as the Board of Canvassers for the county and previously met to oversee the canvass.
In other business, the commission approved hiring Edward Tucker Architects to restore the courthouse dome. The architects submitted a proposal to the commission for the project.
The proposal said the first phase of the project, which is anticipated to take over six weeks, will include scaffolding and further inspection. Some information has been gathered through drone photographs taken last year and observations of leaks inside the clock tower during heavy rain May 6.
“We can see where the wood underneath it is rotten and there’s nothing for the actual gold-plated metal to adhere to,” Chad Nelson, administrator of Grants, Planning and Permits, said during the meeting.
The next phase, making construction documents, could take around seven weeks including the bid process. The final phase of construction is an estimated eight to 12 weeks.
Beth Thompson, the county administrator, said the county has applied for a grant through the West Virginia Courthouse Improvement Facilities program. Cabell County has been awarded similar grants in the past.
Commissioners also recognized Cabell County’s EMT of the Year Charity Watson and Paramedic of the Year Nick Scaggs. EMS Director Gordon Merry said the employees were selected for the title by their peers. They were previously honored during an EMS picnic.
“It’s probably the best way to identify the individuals because they work with them, they know, they know what they do,” Merry said of the recognition, adding that both Watson and Scaggs are good employees.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
