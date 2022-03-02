The Cabell County Commission holds a special meeting to issue a proclamation for a County Commission vacancy for the 2022 primary and general elections on Feb. 16, 2022, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington. The County Commission vacancy announcement comes following the passing of Commissioner Nancy Cartmill.
HUNTINGTON — Applications are open for those who want to be appointed to the Cabell County Commission.
Commissioners Jim Morgan and Kelli Sobonya have opened applications to consider an interim appointment to fill a seat on the commission left vacant by Commissioner Nancy Cartmill, who died last month. The appointee will serve until a special election is held in November.
The appointee would have to be a Republican, as Cartmill was. Morgan and Sobonya must agree on the selection. If they do not, the Cabell County Republican Executive Committee can submit three names to the commission.
Morgan, as the senior commissioner, would strike one name. Sobonya would strike a second. The name remaining would be appointed to the commission.
The application, which is due by 9 a.m. Thursday, March 10, asks for an applicant’s name, political party and magisterial district.
Morgan, who is the president of the commission, said questions about references, education and employment history are also on the form.
In addition to personal information, the application asks about an applicant’s vision and goals for the county and their understanding of a commissioner’s role.
A copy of the application can be found on the county’s website. The form must be returned to the County Commission office, which is in the courthouse, 750 5th Ave., Suite 300.
The Cabell County Commission’s next scheduled meeting is Thursday, March 10, at 10 a.m. At the last meeting, Morgan and Sobonya discussed the possibility of considering a candidate who had filed for the special election. Sobonya said she was interested in considering candidates who wanted to serve a longer term. Morgan said he would be against that because it could give candidates an advantage.
Wednesday, March 2, is the last day to file for the election.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
