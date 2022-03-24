HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission is aware of customers’ concerns about a public service district.
A representative from Pea Ridge Public Service District came to the Thursday Cabell County Commission meeting to discuss issues commissioners have heard from customers, two of whom were present and spoke during the meeting.
Jim Morgan, president of the commission, said the commission received a letter from a customer about not receiving bills from the public service district and heard concerns from others in Guyan Estates about the system backing up during heavy rain.
Dina Foster, the general manager of the public service district, said staff is aware of issues with customers not receiving bills and has contacted the postmaster general.
Pea Ridge PSD has submitted two requests for a portion of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. In the one submitted Thursday, the request is for $4,819,000 to line mains and manholes in systems in Guyan Estates and Richmond, replace the main line on Spring Road and increase the main size on U.S. 60 to eliminate “excessive rain water from entering the system and causing backups,” according to the application.
The second, which was submitted in November, requests $5,978,940 to aid with building a new 3 million gallon-per-day treatment plant to replace the outdated plant. The plant was increased to accommodate flow from the Village of Barboursvillle, to extend service on Merritts Creek Road, making service available to the Big Ben Highway, and to extend service on W.Va. 2, which would “eliminate 14 failing package treatment plants as well as many failing onsite systems.”
Morgan said the commission would continue to work on the issues and would likely visit Pea Ridge PSD. Commissioners will also review legislation to understand what they can do, he said. Commissioner Kelli Sobonya said it may be helpful to identify all areas with problems and combine them into one application for state funding.
In a related item, commissioners approved a request from the Barboursville Sanitary Board for $750,000 of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. Mayor Chris Tatum previously attended a commission meeting to discuss the urgent request, as the application covered a budget shortfall on an ongoing project to connect to Pea Ridge PSD.
He told the commission Thursday that the village plans to decommission its current lagoons, opening up property for economic development.
In other business, the commission approved its budget for the next fiscal year. The general fund is $23.8 million and the coal severance tax fund is $130,050. The budget is due to the state March 28.
The commission also accepted an audit report from BHM CPA Group for the fiscal year ending in June 2021. The county was given an unmodified opinion for its financial statements, the cleanest audit that can be rendered by independent auditors.
Both Morgan and Sobonya approved sending a letter to Joseph Armstrong, the administrative director of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, requesting his presence at the commission’s April 14 meeting to give an update on plans for the Cabell County Family Court.
Last August, the commission approved a letter of intent to purchase 746 4th Ave., where the Cabell County Family Court is currently housed. At the time, the commission discussed moving magistrate court out of the basement of the courthouse and into the Family Court building as well. At the time, Jennifer Bundy, the public information officer for the Supreme Court, said moving Family Court would “provide a more secure and stable location at a lower cost to the taxpayers,” and that the move was planned for early 2022.
Last week, Bundy said in an email that the Supreme Court plans to move Family Court to a new location at 801 4th Ave. once renovations are finished and will notify the county and the landlord about the move.