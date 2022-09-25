Original indoor therapeutic pools used by Morris Memorial Hospital for Crippled Children patients and then covered by concrete slabs when the hospital became a nursing home are being uncovered and renovated for renewed use at the Grand Patrician Resort.
Original indoor therapeutic pools used by Morris Memorial Hospital for Crippled Children patients and then covered by concrete slabs when the hospital became a nursing home are being uncovered and renovated for renewed use at the Grand Patrician Resort.
HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission heard an update on a resort project in Milton last week.
The Grand Patrician Resort is an ongoing project in Milton. Developer Jeff Hoops, joined by his attorney on the phone, came to the commission meeting Thursday as United Bank has resigned as the bond trustee. Huntington Bank has requested to fill the role, they said.
The commission ultimately approved a motion to accept Huntington Bank as the successor trustee, pending appropriate documents received by the commission.
“The only issuance that was done was kind of the initial setup, kind of the legal fees and startup costs. There hasn’t been a lot of issues since then,” Hoops said.
According to documents Hoops provided to commissioners and his presentation, the total capital outlay to date is more than $25.7 million. The first phase includes opening a 1.2-mile exercise and walking trail with 18 exercise machines in mid-October; a new four-lane access road and bridge in May 2023; a 110-unit hotel with a 300-seat restaurant and 50,000 square feet of meeting space in August 2023; a 500-seat ballroom and convention space the following month; and a 45,000-square-foot country club with gym, spa, running track and Olympic pool in October 2023.
In 2024, the plan is to open a 300-seat chapel for weddings, with a 300-seat dining area. A soft opening has been held for the golf course, but the grand opening will be in the spring. Hoops said the resort is working with the West Virginia Golf Association to bring a par 3 West Virginia open tournament similar to one held at The Greenbrier for amateurs. The holes are designed after famous par 3 holes from around the world, he added.
Hoops said most of the $25.7 million spent has been for facilities and things not covered by the tax increment financing (TIF) district. He later added that the TIF was primarily for roads, water and sewer.
With the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues, the project timeline changed, as well as the sequence of construction, Hoops said. Infrastructure was delayed after waiting for approval on a new exit and permits.
Hoops also discussed the four-lane access road, which will have access to Interstate 64 at Exit 28 and Exit 31. The road will go to the country club and hotel and have a new bridge. An existing bridge with historic value will become a park setting.
He also told commissioners that there are plans for 320 homes on the property, with an initial phase of 40. He said they would likely be single-family homes with three bedrooms in the $300,000 to $350,000 price range and sizes between 1,800 and 2,400 square feet. Multiple floor plans were being considered.
Commissioner Kelli Sobonya, who is also a Realtor and is a member of the Huntington Area Development Council board, suggested that many homebuyers are looking for houses over 3,000 square feet. As employees of companies like steel producer Nucor come into the area, she said a local housing shortage is predicted in the next few years.
The second phase, the documents say, is for a 5,000-seat coliseum with 200 hotel rooms. Commissioner Caleb Gibson asked about the coliseum, and Hoops said the idea comes from Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Florida. He added that the space would be for events such as concerts and sporting events.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.