HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission is expected to go into executive session at its next meeting to discuss litigation.
An executive session is on the agenda for the Thursday meeting. Commissioners are slated to discuss litigation regarding opioids and an airport.
Cabell County and the city of Huntington are together in a lawsuit against opioid distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. Closing arguments in the trial are scheduled for next week on July 27-28. The local governments are seeking {span}$2.6 billion to abate the area’s opioid crisis.{/span} From 2006 to 2014, the companies shipped more than 127 million dosage units of opioids into Cabell County. The companies point to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, doctors and a history of bad health in West Virginia as the reason for the shipments.
Last month, the Cabell County Commission approved resolutions to move forward with litigation against the Robert Newlon Airport. The first sought to shut down two businesses on the property, West Virginia Skydivers Inc. and Pier One Landing, as the commission claims both are operating illegally and without the commission’s approval. The second resolution claimed that the 2017 sublease the Cabell County Airport Authority has with Robert Newlon Airport Inc. is illegal and invalid because it did not receive approval from the commission. It asked for the property, which is managed by Carl Bailey, to be surrendered to the county. Commissioners Nancy Cartmill and Jim Morgan voted in favor of these resolutions. Commissioner Kelli Sobonya voted against them.
In other business Thursday, the Cabell County Commission will hear a hotel/motel occupancy tax funding request for the 2021-22 fiscal year, as well as an item to approve senior citizen levy funding for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Commissioners are also expected to discuss setting trick-or-treat times for the county.
Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 22, in the Cabell County Courthouse.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.