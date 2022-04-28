HUNTINGTON — Cabell County commissioners object to American Electric Power subsidiaries’ recent rate increase request.
During their Thursday meeting, all three commissioners voted to send a letter to Charlotte R. Lane, the chairman of the Public Service Commission of West Virginia, that protests a proposed rate increase. The letter said Cabell County would like to join Kanawha County’s objection.
“This $297 million raise would add $18.41 to the average residential customer’s bill per month beginning September 1, 2022, if approved,” the letter read. “This Commission reached out to you in May of 2021 over the increase then that added $8-$16 per month to customers’ bills, and the current rate hike is coming on the heels of a rate increase request filed last month!”
The letter says residents have not recovered “from the economic impact of the pandemic.” The County Commission requested an immediate moratorium on rate increases.
The Huntington City Council’s Administration and Finance Committee reviewed a similar resolution objecting to the rate increase Monday. The committee moved the resolution forward to the full City Council with a favorable recommendation for consideration at a future meeting.
AEP reported its first-quarter earnings Thursday, with an increase in earnings companywide, from $575 million in the first quarter of last year to $714.7 million this year. The company reported that its subsidiary Appalachian Power saw its net income decrease by $2.3 million in the same time, from $122.5 million last year to $120.2 million this year.
In other business, the County Commission revisited bid proposals for replacing three roofs of Cabell County Emergency Medical Services stations that were discussed at its previous meeting. County Administrator Beth Thompson read into the record second proposals for Stations 1 and 7 that would use shingles, which were originally attached to the bids read during the last meeting. The commission unanimously accepted the bids Thursday from Par Roofing of Huntington with the lowest cost. They were $35,900 for Station 1, $37,900 for Station 7 and $39,900 for Station 9.
In other business, the commission approved a budget for the next fiscal year from the Cabell County Emergency Response Center. Commissioners also approved a state budget revision for the current fiscal year that gives funds of $70,000 to the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and $420,000 to the Cabell County Public Library Board. The funds are allocated because of special acts of the West Virginia Legislature.
Senior levy distribution funding requests for the next fiscal year were approved. The requests were $15,000 from Faith in Action of the River Cities Inc. and $17,500 from Greenbottom Community and Senior Center Inc.
Additionally, the commission approved a policy regarding executive sessions, which are closed to the public. Thompson said the policy reflects updates made by the West Virginia Ethics Commission to the Open Governmental Proceedings Act. A copy of the policy the commission passed said the commission may only go into an executive session with a majority vote of members present and the motion will identify the authority under the act for the executive session, such as describing the purpose of the session.
Thursday’s meeting served as a test run for livestreaming public meetings on the commission’s Facebook page. Recordings of past meetings can be found on YouTube.