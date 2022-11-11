HUNTINGTON — During their Thursday meeting, Cabell County commissioners approved a letter to the West Virginia Public Service Commission requesting an investigation into Republic Services’ operation in the county.
All three commissioners approved the letter. Commission President Jim Morgan said the letter is about a formal complaint against the solid waste company for “dereliction of duty,” including failure to pick up trash.
County administrator Beth Thompson said the county receives about five calls a month or more from residents with concerns about the company. Recent complaints have come from residents who live along Alternate Route 10. Thompson said they were existing Republic customers whose bills doubled. After contacting the company, the reason they were given was that the company recently added the customers to their route.
“We’ve received recurring complaints from multiple resident(s) who state they go weeks without service,” the letter said. “We’ve received recurring complaints that trash pickup does not run as scheduled. We’ve also received recurring complaints about supposed route changes in areas that have always been on a route, but now being charged almost double to keep service.”
The letter says residents could not get in contact with the company or their complaints were unaddressed.
Commissioner Caleb Gibson said some of the complaints are in the Lesage, Ona and Alternate Route 10 areas.
In the letter, the County Commission asked the PSC to “review and audit the service being provided by Republic” as well as recent customer complaints and billing practices. The County Commission also asked the PSC to determine if the company is following all PSC rules, requirements and regulations.
A spokesperson for the PSC said there are currently no formal complaints filed by other counties or municipalities against Republic Services.
A representative of Republic Services declined to comment at this time. According to its website, the company operates in 47 states and has more than 14 million customers.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
