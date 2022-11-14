From left to right, Cabell County Commissioner Caleb Gibson, Commissioner Jim Morgan, advanced practice registered nurse Jodi Biller, Commissioner Kelli Sobonya and West Virginia Nurses Association Executive Direction Julie Huron hold a county proclamation that designates the week of Nov. 13-19 as “National Nurse Practitioner Week” in Cabell County.
HUNTINGTON — Nurse practitioners will be celebrated in Cabell County this week.
During its Thursday meeting, the Cabell County Commission declared the week of Nov. 13-19 as “National Nurse Practitioner Week.” All three commissioners signed the proclamation.
The American Association of Nurse Practitioners said the week is held annually to “celebrate these exceptional health care providers and to remind lawmakers of the importance of removing outdated barriers to practice so nurse practitioners (NPs) will be allowed to practice to the full extent of their experience and education.”
The commission’s proclamation states, “NPs work to expand healthcare access in underserved communities” and more than 355,000 licensed NPs in the country, of which 3,911 are in West Virginia, help patients by providing services such as “diagnosis, manage and treat their chronic and acute healthcare conditions.”
“I do have a nurse practitioner for my primary care provider, and I’m very thankful for the nurse practitioners and the advanced practice nurses … with the direct care that they provide for their patients in a caring manner,” Commissioner Kelli Sobonya said.
After approving the proclamation, the commissioners presented it to Jodi Biller and Julie Huron.
Biller is an advanced practice registered nurse in the division of pulmonary medicine at Marshall Health. She is the West Virginia state liaison for AANP. Huron is the executive director of the West Virginia Nurses Association.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
