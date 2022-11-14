The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

From left to right, Cabell County Commissioner Caleb Gibson, Commissioner Jim Morgan, advanced practice registered nurse Jodi Biller, Commissioner Kelli Sobonya and West Virginia Nurses Association Executive Direction Julie Huron hold a county proclamation that designates the week of Nov. 13-19 as “National Nurse Practitioner Week” in Cabell County.

 McKenna Horsley | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Nurse practitioners will be celebrated in Cabell County this week.

During its Thursday meeting, the Cabell County Commission declared the week of Nov. 13-19 as “National Nurse Practitioner Week.” All three commissioners signed the proclamation.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch

