HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission voted Thursday to seek bids for the repair of the courthouse’s clock tower and adjacent domes.
The commissioners agreed to advertise an invitation to bid for the repairs. Bids are due by 10 a.m. Nov. 24, at which time they will be opened and discussed at the next meeting.
The domes and clock tower have been a staple of the courthouse for decades.
The repair of the clock tower and other domes includes the removal and repair of flashing bands and storage for reuse, repair of brick, and replacement of lumber, inspection of stone to determine need for repair, cleaning and sealing.
While the matter was not discussed in detail at Thursday’s meeting, a man at the meeting said moisture was getting inside the building and it’s believed the work would help reduce that issue.
Among other resolutions, the commission certified Cabell County’s 2020 general election after canvassing was completed by the Board of Canvassers of Cabell County earlier this week.
There were 220 provisional ballots and 50 additional mail-in ballots counted during the canvass.
The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office showed there were 37,807 ballots cast in Cabell County among 59,695 registered voters, for a 63% voter turnout. A total of 8,475 absentee ballots were cast in the general election.
Following state guidelines, three precincts selected via random drawing were audited and had the same results as election night.
In other measures, the commission voted to continue holding meetings every other Thursday at 10 a.m. for the period of Jan. 1 to June 30, 2021. The commissioners also approved the days on which legal holidays will be observed in 2021.