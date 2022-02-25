HUNTINGTON — Cabell County entities that want a portion of the county’s almost $17.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds must apply online by April 29.
County Commissioners Jim Morgan and Kelli Sobonya approved the deadline during a Thursday meeting. The commission previously approved an application process for organizations to submit information about proposals for the federal funding, which was approved to help the United States recover from the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Congress approved the act in March 2021. Cabell County received almost $9 million of its allocated funds in June 2021. The county has until the end of 2024 to spend its funds.
The county requests that those who plan to submit an application do so online at the county’s website for reporting purposes. All applications will appear on the county’s website. As of Thursday, the county had received 11 submissions.
The commissioners will consider the applications after the deadline.
In other business, Morgan and Sobonya approved a proclamation that declared Thursday as “Nancy Cartmill Day” in the county. The former commissioner died last week. The proclamation, which Morgan read aloud, highlighted Cartmill’s career in public service.
Sobonya thanked county staff for their recognitions of Cartmill, such as a black drape placed on the banister of the courthouse. During Thursday’s meeting, a black ribbon and a yellow flower adorned Cartmill’s seat.
“People have often asked if we will fill the vacancy and the answer is yes, but the shoes will certainly be hard to fill,” Morgan said.
At the end of the meeting, Sobonya suggested discussing the process for filling the vacancy, as she and Morgan can select an interim to serve until a special election is held in November. Sobonya said she wanted to consider the appointment after the filing period for the special election ends March 2.
Sobonya said she would like the commission to consider those running for the longer term, rather than selecting a temporary person who would not want the position after the election.
Morgan said he would probably be against considering someone who has filed to run for the seat, as it could give a candidate in the special election an advantage.
If they cannot agree on an appointment, the Cabell County Republican Executive Committee will submit three names to the commissioners. Morgan, as the senior commissioner, would strike a name, followed by Sobonya. The third name would be the appointee.
Commissioners also went into an executive session that lasted just over an hour to discuss opioid litigation.