HUNTINGTON — During its Thursday meeting, the Cabell County Commission approved its regular public meeting dates through June 2023.
The commission typically meets twice a month in its chambers at the Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave., Huntington.
All meetings begin at 10 a.m. and are on Thursday. The dates are:
Jan. 12
Jan. 26
Feb. 9
Feb. 23
March 9
March 23
April 13
April 27
May 11
May 25
June 8
June 22
According to a copy of the resolution, the meeting dates will be advertised as legal ads and notices posted at the courthouse’s main entrance. The commission also approved dates for 12 legal holidays to be observed throughout 2023. Those dates and holidays are:
New Year’s Day, Monday, Jan. 2
Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 16
Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 20
Memorial Day, Monday, May 29
West Virginia Day, Tuesday, June 20
Independence Day, Tuesday, July 4
Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4
Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 9
Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 10
Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 23
Lincoln Day, Friday, Nov. 24
Christmas, Monday, Dec. 25
During those dates, the courthouse will be closed in observance and honor of the legal holidays, the resolution said.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
