HUNTINGTON — Redistricting talks are coming to Cabell County.
On Tuesday, Cabell County commissioners approved a resolution for its intention to realign the boundaries of the county’s magisterial districts. To adopt changes, the commission will discuss an action at its Tuesday, Nov. 23, meeting at 10 a.m.
Commissioners saw a proposed map Tuesday that would reduce the number of magisterial districts in the county from five to three. The map was created by an independent contractor, Doug McKenzie, Commission President Jim Morgan said. The county worked with him during the last redistricting cycle.
Commissioner Kelli Sobonya asked to see a map with a scenario of five magisterial districts. The contractor said he could prepare one. Of the proposed map with three districts, Commissioner Nancy Cartmill said during the meeting that she appreciated the contractor’s work and that she supported the proposed map.
“I think you did a great job,” Cartmill said. “I think it’s very equal and the county is divided in a way that provides the numbers that we have to provide in each magisterial district.”
County Clerk Phyllis Smith said redistricting must be complete by Jan. 10 in order for candidates in the next election cycle to register for races.
After the meeting, Morgan said reducing the number of districts could increase direct representation for the extra districts. He added that 29 counties in West Virginia have three districts.
“We’ve got three commissioners right now, leaving two districts without somebody who actually lives in them,” Morgan said after the meeting. “We represent the whole county, but we are elected from a district.”
The redistricting is based on 2020 census data, which was released earlier this year.
Some population in the county has shifted to the eastern part of the county, Morgan said. On the western end, most of the population is more compact in the Huntington area. The county cannot draw precincts until municipalities finish their redistricting, Morgan added. The Huntington City Council redistricting committee will reconvene at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at City Hall.
Overall, Cabell County’s population is 94,350 residents, down from 96,319 in the previous census. The redistricting process is completed every 10 years.
According to a copy of the resolution passed Tuesday, proposed changes and maps are displayed at the Cabell County Clerk’s Office, which is in Suite 108 in the Cabell County Courthouse. The magisterial districts affect from where commissioners are elected and other races like school boards and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District board.