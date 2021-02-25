HUNTINGTON — Thursday’s Cabell County Commission agenda listed an executive session regarding possible litigation involving the county’s airport authority, but when commissioners returned from behind closed doors, no action was taken.
“It appears we have nothing to place on record,” said Cabell County Commission President Jim Morgan.
Controversy regarding the airport authority erupted in November last year after the commission attempted to pass a resolution to dissolve it permanently.
At that November meeting, nearly two dozen people spoke against the resolution and felt it was an attempt that would also lead to terminating the 30-year lease agreement the airport authority has with Carl Bailey, owner of the Fly In Cafe at the Robert Newlon Airfield.
Bailey said then that he has used thousands of dollars of his own money to make major improvements at the state’s only grass runway airport, located in eastern Cabell County. He said he was blindsided to learn the Cabell County Commission was going to try to terminate his lease with the Cabell County Airport Authority by dissolving it through a resolution.
“I invested all my earnings into that place, invested my time to get it going, and we have developed a place for tourism,” Bailey said in November. “We got people from literally all over the world come here to skydive, watch airplanes, camp, participate in festivals, listen to live music and eat great food, along with so many other fun events and activities. Now they are trying to take it all away without reimbursing me for anything I have done there.”
Due to the possible pending litigation, commissioners and Bailey’s attorney, Thomas Scarr, declined to comment.
However, at the November meeting Scarr said the commission must honor the 2005 lease and 2006 sublease. There had been some controversy about a 2017 lease that was recorded, but not voted on by the commission.
“There were discussions in 2017 about doing some additional things with the property and extend it, and there was a sublease ready to go, which is pretty normal,” Scarr said. “I was not involved, but it’s my understanding they went to the Cabell County Commission, who said they didn’t want to enter that for a couple of legitimate reasons. What they wanted was for Mr. Bailey to give up any interest in all the improvements that he made, even if they terminated it the next day. That was a no-brainer, so there never was a lease in 2017. The airport authority didn’t have the right to enter into a lease with Mr. Bailey or anyone else. They had it and it was signed, but it should not have been recorded. Recording something doesn’t make it a valid lease; it just gives notice to people. It’s not a valid lease, so we are dealing with the 2006 lease.”
Scarr added he also believes if the commission action results in the shutdown of the airport, it would be a violation of federal law.
“I think it would put them in a potentially liable situation,” he said. “The grant they received to help purchase the property was for it to remain an airport.”
The leases were not discussed during Thursday’s meeting. However, the litigation on the agenda may indicate the commission could be looking at taking the issue of dissolving the airport authority to court.
At the November meeting, then-commission president Nancy Cartmill explained that the commissioners have the authority to dissolve the airport authority, appoint a new authority if they choose or run the airport themselves.
However, Commissioner Kelli Sobonya said she would not make a motion to move the resolution to a vote or even second a motion if one were made. The resolution was eventually tabled by a motion from Morgan after he said there were more questions that needed answered.
The airport authority is comprised of five members appointed by the County Commission, which include two Democrats, two Republicans and one county commissioner.
The commission did not say when the matter regarding the airport authority or the Robert Newlon Airfield would be placed on a future agenda.
In other business Thursday:
- The commission voted unanimously to make Feb. 23 “Woody Williams Day” in honor of World War II Medal of Honor recipient Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams.
On Feb. 23, 1945, Williams volunteered to go forward as the last flamethrower to try to quell the machine-gun fire from the Japanese in the Battle of Iwo Jima. In four hours, Williams managed to wipe out seven pillboxes. Later that day, the U.S. flag was raised on Mount Suribachi.
Williams’ acts of heroism earned him the Medal of Honor.
Williams said he would accept the honor on behalf of his fellow Marines who gave the ultimate sacrifice and did not return home.
“I think some of us are born to serve,” Williams said. “We are not happy unless we are doing something that helps somebody else … When we are able to do something that helps somebody else, it gives us a sense of feeling that we cannot get anywhere else. It does something to our inner being that makes us so thankful that we are in a position that we can do that. So I want to thank the commission for their thoughtfulness on behalf of all of those who sacrifice to keep us free.”
- The commission voted unanimously to approve an emergency proclamation declaring a state of emergency due to the recent winter storms. County officials said it’s a formality to declare the state of emergency to try to get the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to declare the county as one that sustained major damage due to the storms.
- Andrew Frazier, with the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department and chairman of the Cabell County Fire Chiefs Association, made an approximately $10,000 grant request from the commission to purchase two chain saws per department following the recent ice storms.
“You’re looking at a total of 14 saws at a cost of just under $10,000,” he said.
Frazier said the Barboursville department alone received over 150 extra calls to help with tree removal due to the storms.
“This would help in the event of future storms and would help the fire departments a great deal,” he said.
Commissioners said they would take up the request but did not vote on it Thursday.