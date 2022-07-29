HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission has terminated the employment of the Cabell County 911 Center director.
Commissioners voted during an emergency meeting Friday afternoon to terminate the employment of Mike Davis, Commission President Jim Morgan confirmed after the meeting. It was the only agenda item for the meeting. He said the vote was unanimous.
Morgan said the process to replace Davis would likely begin Monday morning.
The commission will have to name an interim director while conducting a search for the permanent position. The position is an at-will employment role.
When asked why Davis was let go, Morgan said the matter was a personnel issue.
During the regular commission meeting Thursday, commissioners were in an executive session for almost two hours to discuss personnel issues. No actions or votes were taken during the executive session.
A copy of the resolution commissioners passed Friday was not immediately available.
Davis did not respond to a social media message seeking comment.
Davis was hired by the Cabell County Commission in 2005 to lead the emergency response center, according to previous Herald-Dispatch reports.
He previously worked at the Huntington Police Department for 25 years.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.