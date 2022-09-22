HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission must consider a renewal agreement with a telecommunications company in the near future.
The commission heard from representatives of Altice, the parent company of Optimum, regarding a franchise agreement renewal during a Thursday meeting. Optimum was formerly known as Suddenlink.
Tom O’Neill, senior director of government affairs, told the commission the company serves about 4,600 customers in Cabell County, mainly along U.S. 60 east of Barboursville. He said the renewal process is outlined in West Virginia State Code. The company has submitted a draft agreement to the commission. After it looks at it, the commission can respond with changes to the agreement and then be discussed at a future meeting. The commission must hold a public hearing during the process. It is a nonexclusive franchise.
“If there are areas of the county where you’d like to see our service expanded, we would certainly be open to discuss that as well,” O’Neill said after Commissioner Kelli Sobonya asked about where the service is in the county. Other areas include near Wayne County and Milton.
Commission President Jim Morgan asked what would happen if the commission chose to not renew the agreement. He added that the commission hears complaints about service and is questioned about renewing the agreement. O’Neill said that “federal law constrains the local franchising authority’s ability to cancel a franchise. It has to be for a particular cause.”
Commissioner Caleb Gibson said a common complaint he has heard is the slashing of customer service following the Altice merger. O’Neill said the company plans to establish a call center in Charleston.
Joe Ward, an attorney who represents Altice, told commissioners there is a four-month window for them to make a decision on the agreement. An application was sent to them last month.
According to minutes of previous County Commission meetings, the commission last voted to renew the franchise agreement in 2011.
In other business, the commission opened a bid for site work at the new Ona field office for the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department. The bid was from PJH. The base was $175,000 with a 5% bid bond. Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the work would include finishing concrete and the parking lot. He and grants administrator Chad Nelson will review the bid.
Commissioners approved a petition from Big Green Properties to close and vacate a roadway known as Indian Head Drive and part of an unnamed alleyway on the east side of the drive. Bruce Toney, of Campbell Woods Law, represented Big Green. He said the road is near where a one-way road turns into West Pea Ridge Road.
The commission went into an executive session for about 30 minutes to discuss opioid litigation. After it returned to public session, Sobonya and Gibson voted to table a memorandum of understanding of allocation between the City of Huntington and the commission. Morgan left early for another appointment. The meeting ended shortly before noon.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
