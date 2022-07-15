HUNTINGTON — Local organizations will receive county funding.
Cabell County commissioners approved another round of requests for American Rescue Plan Act funds during their Thursday meeting. The commission gave funds to six organizations, but not all the requests were fully funded.
Funds were given to the Cabell County Community Services Organization, United Way of the River Cities, Cabell County Fire Chiefs, Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, Huntington Museum of Art and CONTACT Huntington Inc.
“If we rattle the cage and there’s more money, we will remember that we didn’t give you all the money you asked for and see what we can do,” Commission President Jim Morgan said.
During the last meeting, the commission approved a round of American Rescue Plan Act funding for local sewer districts, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office and Cabell County Emergency Medical Services. The county was allotted $17.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
In other business:
- The commission approved an additional Hotel Occupancy Tax funding request for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The request was $5,000 for the Cabell County Fair.
- Commissioner Kelli Sobonya outlined a proposal for the commission’s legislative issue nomination. As part of the County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia, county commissions can support ideas to bring to the rest of the organization to create a legislative agenda.
Sobonya said a working group of county commissioners, prosecutors and state legislators recently met to discuss how to alleviate the cost of counties’ jail bills, or the cost of sending someone arrested in the county to jail. One solution supported in the group was to address long-term addiction recovery and creating a partnership in the state to revitalize vacant facilities as addiction recovery centers, she added. All three commissioners voted to support the item.
One bid was opened for scaffolding for the first phase of the courthouse’s clock tower repair project. It was from BrandSafway Industries of Huntington for $194,075. In May, commissioners approved hiring Edward Tucker Architects to restore the courthouse dome
- .
- The commission also approved bid advertisements for office furniture and storage and shelving for the evidence room of the new Cabell County Sheriff’s Department’s Ona field office.
- Cabell County 911 Center Assistant Director Mike Tatum gave commissioners an update on the addressing project. The center has been working to rename addresses after a state effort to make addresses uniform across West Virginia. He added that he expects to hear more next week on adding a texting service to the 911 center, after meeting with the contractor Motorola about two weeks ago.
- Cabell County Assessor Irv Johnson told the commission about an executive order last year from Gov. Jim Justice that orders assessors to use vehicle values from a year earlier to avoid inflated values. Personal property tax bills that the Sheriff’s Office will send out soon will be similar to what they were last year, Johnson added.
- Barboursville Middle School student Kaeden Hively and his teacher Molly Fisher were recognized as part of the 2022 County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia Essay Contest Awards. Kaedan received an honorable mention award of $50 in the state competition.