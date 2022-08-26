HUNTINGTON — Cabell County commissioners considered funding items during their Thursday meeting.
Commissioners approved additional senior levy funding of 2022-23 for Faith Health Appalachia. The $6,000 will be used for the community navigators program, according to the applicant request.
Navigators work in church and community or social service organizations to connect people, mostly seniors, with access to social services. Faith Health Appalachia plans to increase navigators from three to four people within a month of receiving the grant.
“They provide transportation, say if a senior citizen is released from the hospital and has no family member to take them home, and they have that service to provide,” said Commissioner Kelli Sobonya.
The commission also created funds for two Quick Response Team grants as a formality. One grant, which is called a Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Program grant, is from the Bureau of Justice Assistance and is a three-year grant. The funds are $376,570 for one year. The second funding, $50,000, is from the Community Education Group and is a federal grant for public health.
Commissioners approved a resolution to extend the drawdown period of the tax increment financing (TIF) district for the Grand Patrician Resort project to Dec. 1, 2024. The original drawdown period expired Dec. 1, 2021, the resolution said. The development district for the resort near Milton was created in 2018.
The commission was scheduled to hear an update on opioid litigation from its attorney Mike Woelfel, but he could not attend Thursday’s meeting. The commission moved the item to a future meeting.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.