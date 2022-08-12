HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission approved several items during its Thursday meeting.
Commissioners accepted a revised pricing guide for a new radio communications system. According to the guide, the total cost for the base system with a 10-year life cycle and service and with civil work is $4,350,000.
Cabell County EMS Director Gordon Merry said county officials have worked to get the pricing in an acceptable area and that “the end result will benefit everyone in Cabell County, all first responders.”
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the system came in higher than expected, but the system is “much needed,” as the current one is outdated.
Bids were opened for cleaning service for the courthouse. One bid was from DirtBusters of Barboursville for $11,725 a month. The second was from HCS Facilities Management of Hurricane, West Virginia, for $18,700 a month.
Commissioners also approved a statement regarding Amendment 2, which West Virginia voters will consider this fall.
The amendment would allow lawmakers to affect the state’s personal property and business and inventory taxes. The statement encourages voters to review facts about the issue before deciding their votes.
“While remaining neutral on the Amendment, the Cabell County Commission encourages voters to empower themselves and become educated on this issue,” the statement said.
The commission approved the donation of a 2016 Ford Explorer from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department to the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. Zerkle said it has been decommissioned from police use but can still be used for day-to-day activities for the health department.
Zerkle said at the end of the meeting that work on the new Ona field office is about 45 days behind after the project was set back following bad weather recently. He said new trusses for the building will arrive Monday.
The sheriff also addressed an issue discussed during public comments of a previous County Commission meeting by a representative of Heart of Phoenix Equine Rescue. Two veterinarians have examined horses on a Milton farm. They suggested a new diet for the aging horses. Since that visit, the horses showed progress in a reassessment, Zerkle said.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her @Mckennahorsley on Twitter.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.