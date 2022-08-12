The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Flowers bloom on the trees surrounding the Cabell County Courthouse on April 6, 2021, in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission approved several items during its Thursday meeting.

Commissioners accepted a revised pricing guide for a new radio communications system. According to the guide, the total cost for the base system with a 10-year life cycle and service and with civil work is $4,350,000.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her @Mckennahorsley on Twitter.

