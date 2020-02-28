HUNTINGTON — Five companies have submitted bids ranging from about $78,000 to $127,000 to repair the upper cornice around the perimeter of the Cabell County Courthouse, which has deteriorated in recent years.
Cabell County commissioners unsealed the bids during a regular meeting Thursday. The work will focus on repairing water-resistant rubber on the roof and the stone in the cornice around the perimeter of the courthouse.
“The rubber that’s up there currently is deteriorated and the water is laying there on top of the stone and making the stone deteriorate,” said Beth Thompson, county administrator. “It’s coming down into the stone, into the windows and ruining windows.”
Pieces of stone have come loose and fallen off, which is dangerous to those walking beneath it, said Commission President Nancy Cartmill.
The five companies that made bids are: Advanced Building Restoration, of South Point, Ohio, for $84,120; Trisco Systems Inc., of Lima, Ohio, for $126,920; General Restoration Corp., of Columbus, Ohio, for $84,900; Metro Masonry Inc., of Barboursville, for $93,831; and Wilson Restoration, of Pittsburgh, for $78,250.
Thompson and Chad Nelson, administrator of the commission’s Office of Grants, Planning and Permits, will review the bid proposals. They will then make a recommendation for commissioners to consider during a March 12 meeting.
The repairs will be paid for with grant money from the West Virginia Courthouse Facilities Improvement Authority.
Also during Thursday’s meeting, County Assessor Irv Johnson gave commissioners an update on the total assessed value of all property within the county, which is reported to the state yearly for tax purposes.
The total value of assessed property in 2020 was $3.8 billion, which is approximately $101 million more than the previous year.
Johnson said those numbers show the county is growing because the total assessed land value is $455 million more than what was reported in 2012.
The total value of assessed property in the county’s tax increment financing (TIF) districts in 2020 is $65.6 million, which is $11 million more than the previous year.
Those values do not include tax-exempt properties owned by public institutions like Marshall University and public schools, Johnson added.