HUNTINGTON — While last week marked the end of the 2019-20 school year for Cabell County Schools students, district officials have announced the Grab-N-Go meal service, established to help feed children during the COVID-19 pandemic, will continue through the summer months.
The program aims to provide any child 18 and under with free, nutritious meals each weekday.
The exceptions are Election Day (June 9), West Virginia Day (June 20) and other state and federal holidays. Before these holidays, two-day meal packs will be distributed on the previous service day.
Grab-N-Go meal pickup sites will remain mostly consistent; however, there may be some adjustments as time goes by based on demand. To see the latest list of Grab-N-Go sites, visit www.cabellschools.com or https://www.cabellschools.com/StudentMeals.aspx.
If any guardian or child cannot access food service sites, they should call the Food Services office at 304-528-5048.
As of Thursday, here is the list of sites/times meals are being distributed:
Amos Street and Dale Road 5, Milton; noon to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A.D. Lewis Community Center, 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave., Huntington; 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Adams Landing Apartments, 820 Virginia Ave. W., Huntington; noon to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Altizer Elementary School, 250 3rd St., Huntington; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Altizer Park, 210 11th St., Huntington; 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Antioch Baptist Church, 523 Little Fudge Creek Road, Ona; 12:30 to 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.
April Dawn Park, 1201 Smith St., Milton; 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Barboursville Middle School, 400 Central Ave., Barboursville; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Barker Ridge Fire Station, 9341 Barker Ridge Road, Milton; 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Bloomingdale Church, 5241 W.Va. 10, Salt Rock; 11 to 11:15 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Blue Spruce Community, Malcolm Springs, Kirby Road, Milton; 12:30 to 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Cabell County Board of Education, 2850 5th Ave., Huntington; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Central City Elementary School, 2100 Washington Ave., Huntington; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Central City Plaza, 14th Street West and Madison Avenue; 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Chestnut Grove Church, 10390 Dry Ridge Road, Milton; 12 to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Colonial Lanes, 626 5th St. W., Huntington; noon to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Cox Landing Elementary School, 6358 Cox Lane, Lesage; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Culloden Elementary School, 2100 U.S. 60, Culloden; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Fairfield East Community Center, 2711 8th Ave., Huntington; noon to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Farmdale Church of Christ, 6476 Farmdale Road, Barboursville; 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Fellowship Baptist Church, 3661 U.S. 60, Barboursville; 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Forest Bluff Apartments, 7150 Beech Drive, Huntington; noon to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Founders Landing, 2402 5th Ave. W., Huntington; 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Fraziers Lane, Lesage; 11:15 to 11:25 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Glenbrier Apartments, 60 Marti Jo Drive, Huntington; noon to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Green Acres, 7830 Ohio River Road, Lesage; 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Guyandotte Elementary School, 607 5th Ave., Huntington; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Guyan Estates Pool, 254 Bartow Drive, Barboursville; noon to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Highlawn Elementary School, 2549 1st Ave., Huntington; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Hite-Saunders Elementary School, 3708 Green Valley Road, Huntington; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Huntington East Middle School, 1 Campbell Drive, Huntington; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Huntington Mall (front entrance), 500 Mall Road, Barboursville; 11:10 to 11:25 a.m. Monday through Friday.
JW Community Center, Positive People Association, 1637 8th Ave., Huntington; noon to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Marcum Terrace, 816 St. Louis Ave., Huntington; 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Martha Elementary School, 3067 Martha Road, Barboursville; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Mary Layne Estates, 3321 Cyrus Creek, Barboursville; noon to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Milton Elementary School, 1201 Pike St., Milton; 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Milton Middle School, 1 Panther Trail; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Ona Elementary School, 2701 Elementary Drive, Ona; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Phil Cline Family YMCA, 917 9th St., Huntington; 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Rotary Gardens Apartments, 65 Smith Drive, Huntington; noon to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Salt Rock Elementary School, 5570 Madison Creek Road, Salt Rock; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Southside Elementary School, 930 2nd St., Huntington; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Spring Hill Elementary School, 1901 Hall Ave., Huntington; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Village of Barboursville Elementary School, 718 Central Ave., Barboursville; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
WK Elliott Center, 510 Bridge St., Huntington; 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.