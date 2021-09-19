HUNTINGTON — Cabell County could soon explore ways to address unsafe buildings and properties in the county.
Cabell County Commissioner Kelli Sobonya discussed the topic at the end of the last County Commission meeting. She added that she would share with the other commissioners and county administrator a copy of an ordinance that the Wayne County Commission recently passed to address unsafe properties there.
“It takes your values down. Your investment is affected by someone else’s decisions on how they maintain their properties,” the commissioner said.
Sobonya said she would like to discuss the issue as a commission and suggested a work group after a future commission meeting. The idea is in the infant stages and she would like input from the public, she said. She has heard from county residents about issues with unsafe buildings in their neighborhoods.
Sobonya said she is not advocating for Cabell County to become a zoning county, as that’s a draw from some residents to live outside a city.
“I’m a liberty-minded person,” the commissioner said. “I mean, I’m not wanting to take away somebody’s rights to their own property because that’s hugely important to me, but at the same time we’ve got to make sure that the citizens out there are not adversely affected by someone just abandoning something that’s very unsafe.”
The Wayne County Commission recently passed an ordinance that creates the Wayne County Unsafe Structure and Property Enforcement Agency, which will be a board comprised of the county’s engineer, litter control officer, health officer or their designee, a fire chief from a volunteer fire department and two members of the public selected by the County Commission. The county sheriff will also serve as an ex-officio officer.
According to a copy of the ordinance, the agency will be responsible for regulating repairs and alterations of unsafe or dilapidated structures. The agency will be able to accept and review written complaints from the public concerning any dwellings or buildings.
Jeff Maddox, a Wayne County commissioner, said the ordinance is fairly new and the county has to form the board of the agency. He said the ordinance was created to address various issues that residents faced from unsafe buildings, such as health and safety concerns and drug activity. Wayne County worked on the ordinance for a few months, he said.
“What we see as a benefit is removing safety hazards from our communities where things like illegal drug activity or homelessness … people that could get in there and hurt themselves or hurt others in these structures,” Maddox said of the ordinance.
Sobonya said she talked about the ordinance with Maddox. She’s also sought some plans to seek more information from other counties and commissioners about how their counties address unsafe buildings or if they have a way to do that.