HUNTINGTON — Cabell County is exploring the use of a website to report the spending of its American Rescue Plan funds.
Phyllis Smith, the county clerk, said she plans to write a letter for county commissioners to review at their next meeting regarding the program. Cabell County is expected to get about $17.9 million in American Rescue Plan funds, which is money approved as part of a national stimulus package designed to help communities recover from the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think people will be looking to see where it’s going,” Smith said of the funds.
The website is created by the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office for local governments to use to report their American Rescue Plan Act spending. Smith said she plans to reach out to the office for further information and about implementing the website.
As for if the county could implement a similar program to report all spending in the future, Smith said time could tell on that front. If the county were to adopt that system, it would be down the line in the future, she said.
“It takes a lot of work, and right now we are really swamped with all of these changes that they’re making for this election coming up,” Smith said.
Using the program for the county’s American Rescue Plan funds wouldn’t be a major change for her office, as it wouldn’t involve a lot of activity on the accounts, she said.
Anthony Woods, a West Virginia deputy state auditor, said the State Auditor’s Office has been working with local governments on Project Mountaineer to create websites like WVCheckbook.gov in order to report finances of their agencies.
“What we’re doing with this ARP stuff is we are giving folks the option to use that transparency portal to not only show their citizens where this ARP money is going, but also to assist those local governments in reporting to the Treasury,” Woods said.
He said the office wanted to give local governments that may not be familiar with federal grants tools to help with reporting the use of their funds to the federal government. The program would be available at no cost to local governments.
If a government opted for the transparency tool, it would be a site that they control, Woods said.
The Auditor’s Office would assist with the management setup and maintenance of that site. In addition to American Rescue Plan funds, some governments add other information for the public, such as police department overtime.
“If they want to make it just ARP-related, they can, but we certainly encourage all of our transparency partners to go the full mile and put everything out there,” Woods said.
Commissioner Kelli Sobonya said she would support the use of the transparency tool to show the county’s finances. Reporting finances via the WVCheckbook.org site was an idea she campaigned on when she ran for the commission.
“To me, open government is very important, and it’s the people’s money, so they should be able to track how their government officials are spending it,” Sobonya said.
At the end of the last Cabell County Commission meeting, Sobonya said a commissioner from Monongalia County was willing to discuss with the Cabell County Commission how his county reports finances online. According to the Monongalia County website, the county uses an OpenGov portal to report financial transactions.