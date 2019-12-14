HUNTINGTON — Cabell County commissioners on Thursday tabled a decision on moving the county’s Family Court to a 4th Avenue building under renovation after hearing from the landlords of the court’s current location.
The commissioners complained there has been a lack of communication between all parties when previously the commissioners were heavily involved in the court’s location.
Commissioners tabled a letter of intent with Capital Venture Corp. to lease 7,000 square feet of renovated space at 801 4th Ave. for $7,000 a month, or $84,000 a year. They did so after hearing from Davis and Dixon LLC, which has owned the Family Court’s current space at 746 4th Ave. since the court moved into it in 2017.
Rent for the Adult Drug Court and Juvenile Drug Court is reimbursed by the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. In March, commissioners signed a reimbursement agreement with the Supreme Court for the second and third floors (about 10,800 square feet) of the Davis and Dixon building for $10,838 a month, or about $130,000 a year. They later signed a renewed lease for the building with Davis and Dixon.
Davis and Dixon told commissioners Thursday that they had made significant investments in renovating the space for the Family Court and moving would leave them on the hook for repaying that investment. They said previously they operate the building at a loss after utilities and taxes, paying about $7,000 a month out of pocket. The building has space for other tenants, but has none.
Capital Venture Corp., which is owned by Phil Nelson and Jim Weiler, have developed several properties in Huntington, including The Market, Capital Centre East and Capital Centre Professional Building, among others. They are currently renovating 801 4th Ave., which they describe as a “prime corner property.”
The proposed letter of intent did not specify when the Family Court intended to move into the building, but stated the transaction would be outlined in a final agreement. The letter stated Capital Venture would pay utilities, while the Supreme Court pays for office cleaning, security, cable and internet.
Commissioner Kelli Sobonya made a motion to table the letter after saying she needs more time to research the move before making a decision. She requested to tour the proposed new building and talk to all stakeholders involved.
“I think there has been a big lack of communication from all parties … whether it be the current investors, the new investors, the court and the commissioners,” she said.
Sobonya said she received a phone call about four months ago from a Family Court judge letting her know they were looking to move, but that was the extent of the communication.
Commission President Nancy Cartmill agreed and said the commission was not involved in the proposed move.
“It’s just such a deviation with what had happened in the past,” Cartmill said. “We were very much involved before looking at buildings and participating in the whole process, so we knew what was going on.”
Commissioners unanimously agreed to table the letter, meaning they could revisit the issue during a future meeting.
“The Family Court judges and staff are dedicated and professional people who perform a valuable service to our community,” Nelson, co-owner of Capital Venture, said in a statement. “Capital Venture Corp. would welcome their addition to our renovation at 801 4th Ave., but that ultimate decision is not ours to make. The building at 801 4th Ave. is a four-story, 7,000-square-feet-per-floor and mixed-use project that we hope will be ready for occupancy in summer/fall 2020.”