HUNTINGTON — A former Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy was full of hugs, smiles and praise as he was sworn into office to fill a vacant magistrate seat Friday.
Ron “Bocky” Miller was sworn in Friday at the Cabell County Courthouse in front of dozens of family members, peers and friends, with his hand on a Bible held by his son, Sam.
The shift in Cabell County Magistrate Court started in July after the resignation and retirement of Cabell County Circuit Clerk Jeffrey Hood. Chief Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard appointed 18-year veteran and chief magistrate Michael “Mike” J. Woelfel to fill the position in July, leaving his magistrate seat vacant.
“I’m so blessed and humbled to be able to take this position and this opportunity to serve my county and my city where I was born and raised and grew up,” Miller said, “and to be able to continue my efforts in keeping a smile on people’s faces.”
Miller is the first Black man to hold the position in some time. He said he hopes he’s able to bring a different perspective and help people from his community have faith in the system.
“With everything that’s going on right now with the whole enforcement and judicial system,” he said, “ I think it would bring some sort of, you know, an ease knowing that there is somebody in there that is of color.”
Before his swearing in, Miller served for 21 years with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department. He retired from the position last month.
“I just thought about things that I wanted to do, opportunities that were coming before me, and I looked at the magistrate position and I was very interested in their duties and how I can also continue helping the community through that position,” he said.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle called Miller’s retirement from law enforcement a big loss.
“He’s done an amazing job and had an amazing career,” he said. “He was my go-to guy to always do my PR stuff. He was always out in the community, doing stuff with kids and … had a great reputation of developing that link that we needed.”
Howard said the judges received a lot of applications for the position, but picking Miller was a smart choice.
“It’s a popular job to apply for. Bocky’s name surfaced to the top pretty quickly,” Howard said. “I’ve worked with him for 20 years, as a prosecutor and as a defense attorney; he’s always been an honorable, upright man and somebody good to work with who is level-headed and fair.”
The new retiree joked there was already a stack of folders waiting for him in his office.
“I thought I was going to get off easy, but I can see that’s not going to happen,” he said.
Joining him as an assistant is Khadaijia Brooks, who was also sworn into her position Friday.
When asked if there were any changes he would like to see made to the magistrate court, Miller said he hopes to learn the system first and get a handle on the position.
“I may be able to see if I can move the system a little bit faster, but I’m new to this,” he said. “My assistant is new to this. So I think at this point right now, we’re just learning.”
Miller will serve the remainder of the term, which will end in 2024. He said he plans to run to keep the seat in the next election.