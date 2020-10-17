Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

School Map 10.17.jpg
Buy Now
West Virginia Department of Education

HUNTINGTON — Students in Cabell County will continue to attend school on the blended and virtual model schedules previously announced after the county was designated “green” by the West Virginia Department of Education on Saturday.

Athletic and extracurricular activities will follow guidelines established by the WVSSAC, according to a statement on the Cabell County Schools website.

The designation was made despite a stay-at-home advisory issued last week by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the county. The health department said the recommendations in the advisory are not mandatory and do not alter the Department of Education’s color-code system, according to the statement.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.