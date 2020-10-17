HUNTINGTON — Students in Cabell County will continue to attend school on the blended and virtual model schedules previously announced after the county was designated “green” by the West Virginia Department of Education on Saturday.
Athletic and extracurricular activities will follow guidelines established by the WVSSAC, according to a statement on the Cabell County Schools website.
The designation was made despite a stay-at-home advisory issued last week by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the county. The health department said the recommendations in the advisory are not mandatory and do not alter the Department of Education’s color-code system, according to the statement.