HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education adopted the statewide color-code re-entry system Tuesday evening with some tweaks, ditching the five-day option for at least the first half of the academic year and instead implementing a blended option.
Under the new re-entry plan, students will return to school Sept. 8, so long as the county does not enter into “code red,” but on a blended, two-day basis.
This differs from the plan released last month by the district and the state’s guidelines implemented by the county previously, which were reconsidered after facing backlash from concerned parents, students and staff.
“Being able to take the opportunity to respond to concern from our community, our staff, to be able to seek additional guidance, it has all gone into the revisions,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said. “We have utilized the guidance from the West Virginia Department of Education, the state (Department of Health and Human Resources), our local health department, the CDC guidance, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and even those have been evolving over time — and so as they evolve, so do we.”
The implementation of the blended model will reduce classroom size by about half, and most classrooms will house about eight to 12 students at any given time.
Under the former guidelines, students who chose the blended option would be in the same classroom as those who chose the five-day model, which was a common concern for stakeholders, Saxe said.
During the first week of school, students with the last names A-K will attend Tuesday and Wednesday, while students with last names beginning with L-Z will attend Thursday and Friday. On Sept. 14, the first group of students will attend Monday and Tuesday, and the second group will attend Thursday and Friday, allowing cleaning to be done on Wednesday. Staff will still report regularly on remote days.
The district also approved a more comprehensive mask policy, which will require face coverings to be worn at all times for grades 3-12 and for adults; it will be strongly encouraged for students in pre-kindergarten through second grade.
At the end of 2020, Saxe said officials will re-evaluate whether or not to implement the guidelines through the start of the next semester.
If the county’s cases are in the “green,” meaning three or fewer cases per 100,000 on a rolling seven-day average, they would have to remain that way for at least two weeks before students could return to a traditional, five-day model.
Students who chose the virtual option will not be affected by the changes, and those students who chose in-person options would likely only enter into an online-only scenario if the district entered into a “red” or possibly “orange” phase.
Saxe said the district was also able to hire a full-time nurse for every school in the district, and the board approved a partnership with Marshall Health to employ Dr. Andrea Lauffer, M.D., licensed in internal medicine and pediatrics, as Cabell’s chief health officer.
“I think being able to have someone with her level of expertise serving is absolutely invaluable,” Saxe said. “And I am so thrilled with the board’s blessing to utilize her counsel and the expertise she brings to the school district.”
The district will work with Lauffer in decisions regarding the accuracy of the color-code system, and Saxe said he has the authority to close schools if health officials feel there is an outbreak situation not being addressed in the area.
“Any time we, along with collaboration of our chief health officer and the state, if we see an uptick or something that’s becoming a little more concerning, I do have the authority to go ahead and close a school or specific schools for the district should it be required,” he said.
The full plan for re-entry can be found online at www.cabellschools.com.