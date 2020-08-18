HUNTINGTON — As students prepare to return to school on Sept. 8, Cabell County employees are making finishing touches on the new Highlawn Elementary building at Collis Avenue and 26th Street in Huntington.
Maintenance workers on Monday moved materials from the old facility to their new home, a building that has been under construction for over a year and cost about $14 million to complete.
Most of the playground equipment has also been repurposed with fresh paint from the former Highlawn building, and the gymnasium was saved from the original Enslow Middle School on the site.
District officials said the school will be ready to welcome students on the first day back to face-to-face classes.